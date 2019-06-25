HDFC Mutual Fund hikes stake in TV Today Network by 2.14%

has increased its holding in media firm by 2.14 per cent stake through open market transaction.

Schemes of HDFC Mutual fund, which earlier held 5 per cent stake in TV Today Network, bought 12.78 lakh shares, amounting to 2.14 per cent shareholding in the company, as per a regulatory filing by the MF house.

Based on weighted average price of the stock at Rs 254.66 per share on June 24, the transaction is estimated to be valued at Rs 32.55 crore.

Post transaction, HDFC Mutual Fund's stake in now stands at 7.14 per cent.

