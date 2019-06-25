JUST IN
HDFC Mutual Fund hikes stake in TV Today Network by 2.14%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HDFC Mutual Fund has increased its holding in media firm TV Today Network by 2.14 per cent stake through open market transaction.

Schemes of HDFC Mutual fund, which earlier held 5 per cent stake in TV Today Network, bought 12.78 lakh shares, amounting to 2.14 per cent shareholding in the company, as per a regulatory filing by the MF house.

Based on weighted average price of the stock at Rs 254.66 per share on June 24, the transaction is estimated to be valued at Rs 32.55 crore.

Post transaction, HDFC Mutual Fund's stake in TV Today Network now stands at 7.14 per cent.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:41 IST

