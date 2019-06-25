IFCI okays exiting NSE by divesting remaining 2.44 pc

Long-term infrastructure term lender will exit the (NSE) by selling the remaining stake of over 2 per cent in the

The company's board in a meeting on Monday approved to divest the stake, said in a regulatory filing.

"The board at its meeting has approved the sale of IFCI's remaining stake of 1,20,66,871 equity shares comprising of 2.44 per cent of the total equity shares of NSE," said.

The stake sale in the is part of IFCI's initiative to exit non-core businesses.

"The company is expecting to divest the remaining stake at a price of about Rs 1,000 apiece which may fetch it over Rs 1,206 crore," according to a source.

IFCI originally held 15 per cent stake in the and has been divesting its stake in the equity in parts since 2007.

The stake sale is expected to be completed within the current financial year, the source added.

Shares of IFCI on Tuesday jumped 17.82 per cent to Rs 9.39 apiece on the BSE.

