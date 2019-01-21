HDFC Securities launches commodity derivatives trading on MCX

on Monday announced the launch of derivatives trading on Exchange (MCX).

The brokerage is offering free registration for derivatives trading till March 31 to all its customers, said in a statement.

A minimum brokerage of Rs 20 will be levied per order on carry forward or square off trades, it added.

"Our digital platforms are also gearing up to facilitate commodities trading and would be functional very soon," MD and said.

The association with is an effort to introduce the customers to an alternate asset class for investing where HDFC Securities' relationship managers will be available to help them realise the potential in the commodities market, he said.

Managing Director and said: "Bank broking subsidiaries represent a great growth potential for the commodities market in "



With the addition of commodity derivatives to its product bouquet, will immensely add value to its wide spectrum of stakeholders, he said.

Moreover, physical market participants such as MSMEs, traders, manufacturers and processors associated with system would now be facilitated to manage their physical market price risks by better means and network access, Paranjape added.

