Heat wave conditions continue at several places in T'gana

Several places in continued to sizzle Saturday, with recording the highest maximum of 45.2 degrees Celsius.

was followed by Khammam (45), Nizamabad (44.5), Bhadrachalam (44.2), the IMD, Hyderabad, said.

In its warning for Telangana, it said heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over on Sunday.

On May 27 also, it said heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets.

The Friday extended summer holidays for schools upto June 11 in view of the heat wave conditions.

The schools would reopen on June 12, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)