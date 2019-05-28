JUST IN
Heat wave hits normal life in parts of Rajasthan, Bikaner records 45.6 deg Celsius

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Blistering heat wave affected normal life in parts of Rajasthan where Bikaner recorded the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the meteorological department here said.

Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded maximum temperatures of 45.2 degrees Celsius while Churu and Kota registered 45.1 and 45 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Barmer, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur recorded maximum temperatures of 44.6, 44.5, 43.5 and 43.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the department said.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of western Rajasthan and the weather conditions would remain dry in the state during the next 48 hours.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 20:00 IST

