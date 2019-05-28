Heat wave hits normal life in parts of Rajasthan, Bikaner records 45.6 deg Celsius

Blistering affected normal life in parts of where recorded the highest at 45.6 degrees on Tuesday, the meteorological department here said.

Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded maximum temperatures of 45.2 degrees while Churu and Kota registered 45.1 and 45 degrees respectively, it said.

Barmer, Jodhpur, and recorded maximum temperatures of 44.6, 44.5, 43.5 and 43.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the department said.

conditions prevailed in parts of western and the conditions would remain dry in the state during the next 48 hours.

