Heat wave prevails in most places in western Rajasthan

Heat wave conditions prevailed in most places in western Saturday, with being the hottest place at 47.4 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner recorded the maximum temperature at 47.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer, Ganganagar, Kota and Jodhpur at 47, 46.7, 46.5 and 46.3 degree Celsius, respectively, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

The day temperatures in and were 44.6 and 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Severe heat wave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places in the state during next 48 hours, it said.

The has forecast relief from hot conditions after Monday due to southwesterly winds from the

