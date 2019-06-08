JUST IN
Heat wave prevails in most places in western Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Heat wave conditions prevailed in most places in western Rajasthan Saturday, with Churu being the hottest place at 47.4 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner recorded the maximum temperature at 47.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer, Ganganagar, Kota and Jodhpur at 47, 46.7, 46.5 and 46.3 degree Celsius, respectively, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

The day temperatures in Jaipur and Ajmer were 44.6 and 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Severe heat wave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places in the state during next 48 hours, it said.

The Met Department has forecast relief from hot weather conditions after Monday due to southwesterly winds from the Arabian sea.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 19:20 IST

