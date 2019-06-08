JUST IN
Business Standard

Trap placed to capture prowling leopard

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A cage has been installed to catch a leopard on the prowl in Madukkarai area on the outskirts of Coimbatore, forest department officials said Saturday.

The residents had complained that two dogs and five goats were killed by the leopard over the last 15 days and people were scared to come out after sunset.

They claimed that the leopard was found moving along with two cubs and searching for prey in human habitats.

The department has kept the trap near a house, from where a dog was taken away by the animal some 10 days ago, department sources said.

Another cage with goat as bait will be placed near the trap during night, the sources added.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 19:15 IST

