Hot weather condition persists in Hry, Pb; Narnaul hottest at 45.8 deg C

There was no let-up in heat wave sweeping and Punjab, with sizzling at 45.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to the meteorological department, the day temperature in Haryana's was three notches above normal for this time of the year.

Hisar and Bhiwani also sizzled recording above-normal maximums of 44.5 degrees Celsius and 44.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature in Ambala settled at 42.9 degrees Celsius, up four notches against normal while Karnal recorded a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius.

The joint capital of Chandigarh registered a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius, up three notches above normal.

In Punjab, the holy city experienced a hot day at 43.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. and recorded above-normal maximum temperatures of 43.3 degrees Celsius and 43.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

