Heatwave toll in Bihar rises to 83

At least 83 people have died in the last four days in three districts of as a blistering swept several places in the state, officials said Tuesday.

An of the Disaster Management Department Control Room in said 35 people died in Gaya, 34 in Aurangabad and 14 in Nawada due to in these three districts since Saturday.

Major cities in - Patna, and - have been witnessing for the past couple of days.

recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Tuesday. and Aurangabad town also recorded a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, while in Bhagalpur, the mercury settled at 39 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is recorded at 4.5 degrees or more above the normal for two consecutive days, a Met said



Due to continuing heatwave, the on Monday ordered suspension of academic activities in all schools, colleges and educational institutes across the state till June 22 apart from ordering closure of markets between 11 am to 5 pm in three south districts of Gaya, Aurangabad and Nawada.

All the construction activities, including work under MNREGA scheme, will not be carried out from 10 in the morning till the evening, an said, adding that work can be done prior to 10 am and in the evening and thereafter.

has already announced



ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those killed due to heatwave.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)