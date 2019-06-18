NPC DG holds talks with NEC secretary on joint collaboration

The (NEC) and the (NPC) would enter into a joint collaboration in the area of capacity building and evaluation of projects, an said Tuesday.

NPC held discussions with on Tuesday and explored possibility of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train officials in the area of project implementation and management including third party evaluation of projects, energy auditing, and digitization for smart governance.

With this initiative, the benefits to the North Eastern Region would be immense in terms of improved capacity in project implementation and management which will help in timely completion of projects, an release said.

Prasad requested the North Eastern states to approach the NPC with proposals for capacity building programmes and have similar MoUs to train state officials.

She also stated that NPC will provide training on concepts like industry 4.0, which is a name given to the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technology, the release added.

