'Help mother-in-law of city man killed in UK travel to London'

Home Minister Mohammed Saturday urged Sushma Swaraj to help the mother-in-law of a city man stabbed to death in the United Kingdom, travel to

"I request your good self to kindly arrange to coordinate with the Embassy in granting visa to Ayesha Sultana, mother-in-law of the deceased, at the earliest, on humanitarian grounds," he said in his letter.

Ali said he has spoken to the family members, who informed him that Ayesha Sultana, mother-in-law of the deceased, planned to join them at for moral support.

(24) was stabbed to death in a supermarket parking area near London on May 10.

He was living in south-west London with his parents and seven-month pregnant wife.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)