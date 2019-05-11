JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

First blood for USA at action-packed World Relays

IOB net loss narrows to Rs 1,985 cr in Q4
Business Standard

'Help mother-in-law of city man killed in UK travel to London'

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali Saturday urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help the mother-in-law of a city man stabbed to death in the United Kingdom, travel to London.

"I request your good self to kindly arrange to coordinate with the London Embassy in granting visa to Ayesha Sultana, mother-in-law of the deceased, at the earliest, on humanitarian grounds," he said in his letter.

Ali said he has spoken to the family members, who informed him that Ayesha Sultana, mother-in-law of the deceased, planned to join them at London for moral support.

Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed (24) was stabbed to death in a supermarket parking area near London on May 10.

He was living in south-west London with his parents and seven-month pregnant wife.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 22:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU