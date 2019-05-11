Delhi cops avert suicide bid by man

Swift action by the prevented a man from committing suicide by jumping into the river here, officials said Saturday.

According to police, at around 11.20 pm on Friday, a man named Omi approached a Police Control Room (PCR) van of north east zone at its base point.

He told them that his brother had a quarrel with some family members and in a fit of rage had gone towards Wazirabad to commit suicide by jumping into the river, they said.

The PCR van searched the spot and traced the man near the Signature Bridge, a said, adding that they managed to convince the man to not take the extreme step.

