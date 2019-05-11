BJP candidates 'fooling' people to make Modi win again: Udit Raj

BJP's candidates are asking for votes only for and "fooling" the people to make him win again, sitting MP Udit Raj, who recently moved to the from the saffron party, alleged Saturday.

They are asking for votes neither for themselves nor for the party, but only for Modi, claimed Raj, who joined the after he was not given a ticket by the BJP.

BJP leaders are "fooling the people to make Modi win, which actually means that Modi will win and people will lose", he claimed in a statement, a day before polling in

"In such a situation, neither the qualification of a candidate nor the future development plan for the people is needed.

"The issues of electricity, water, employment, health, education, police, traffic, inflation etc. are the responsibility of the MP, doesn't the public want these facilities or development?" he asked.

The seven seats in the national capital go to polls on Sunday.

Raj's C L Maurya claimed that the BJP has brought because of the anger brewing in the Dalit community after the BJP denied Raj a ticket.

Chauhan was brought in a last ditch effort to contain the anger of the Dalit community against the BJP, he claimed.

The BJP would lose all seven seats in because of the anger members of the community, Maurya said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)