Hero MotoCorp total sales in January decline 13.9% to 501,622 units

Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said its total sales in January declined by 13.9 per cent to 5,01,622 units.
The company had sold 5,82,660 units in the year-ago period, the two wheeler major said in a statement.
The company said its entire scooter portfolio has been upgraded to comply with BS-VI emission norms, and it has stopped the production of BSIV scooter models.
