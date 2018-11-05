HIGHLIGHTS AT 1400 HRS

-
ALSO READ
NC leader Rana accuses BJP of not meeting aspirations of Jammu region
Man arrested for making objectionable remarks against BJP
BJP seeks countermanding of Bengaluru seat poll over 'fake' voter IDs
Delhi BJP leaders express concern over party's 'failure' to protest sealing drive
BJP single largest party in Karna; Cong & JD(S) stitch alliance, both stake claim for govt
-
Following are the top stories at 1400 hrs.
TOP STORIES:
CAL8 MZ-ELE-SPEAKER LD RESIGN
Mizoram Assembly speaker resigns, says he will join BJP
Aizawl/Guwahati: Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said on Monday that he had resigned from his post, the House as well as the Congress and would join the BJP later in the day, just a little over three weeks ahead of the assembly elections.
MDS1 KL-SABARIMALA-PROTEST
Sabarimala temple opens Monday, pilgrims protest at Erumeli
Nilackal(Ker): As the Lord Ayyappa temple is all set to open Monday evening for a monthly puja, a thick security cover is in place in and around Sabarimala, which had witnessed protests last month after the Supreme Court permitted women
DEL4 JK-ATTACK-GUV
Accused involved in killing senior BJP leader, his brother identified: J-K governor
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said Monday that the accused involved in killing senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother in Kishtwar district have been identified and will be brought to book soon.
CAL6 WB-FIRE
Fire breaks out at high-rise office building in Kolkata's Park Street
Kolkata: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a high-rise office building in the posh Park Street here Monday, an official said.
CAL7 OD-MAOISTS
Five Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha: DGP
Malkangiri (Odisha): At least five Maoists, including a woman, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security personnel in a forest in Malkangiri district Monday, a senior police official said.
BOM1 MH-TIGRESS-MUNGANTIWAR
Order probe into killing of tigress if you want: Maha Forest minister to Maneka
Mumbai: Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Monday took strong objection to Union minister Maneka Gandhi's criticism of the state government over the killing of a tigress called Avni, saying she "lacks information" on the issue and can order a high-level probe if she wants to.
DES1 DL-AIR QUALITY
Delhi's pollution level sharply spikes ahead of Diwali as thick haze engulfs city:
Authorities
New Delhi: Delhi's pollution level sharply spiked Monday as a thick haze engulfed the national capital ahead of Diwali due to high impact of stubble burning and pushed the air quality in the 'very poor' category, authorities said.
BUSINESS:
DCM4 BIZ-IL&FS
Multiple options explored; selling IL&FS as going concern best case scenario: Srinivas
New Delhi: The government is mulling the sale of crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) as one of the options to resolve issues facing it, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said Monday.
FOREIGN:
FGN7 NAIDU-MALAWI-DIASPORA
India is "on the move": Naidu tells diaspora in Malawi
Lilongwe: India is "on the move" and global organisations like the World Bank and the IMF have appreciated the country's economic progress, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said, as he addressed the Indian community in Malawi. By Vilas Tokale
SPORTS:
SPD7 SPO-RANJI-2ND LD GAMBHIR
Gambhir steps down as Delhi Ranji captain, Nitish Rana takes over
New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir was Monday replaced by Nitish Rana as Delhi's Ranji captain after the team's seniormost player decided to make way for someone younger at the top position.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU