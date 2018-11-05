HIGHLIGHTS AT 1400 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1400 hrs.

TOP STORIES:



CAL8 MZ-ELE-



resigns, says he will join BJPAizawl/Guwahati: said on Monday that he had resigned from his post, the House as well as the and would join the BJP later in the day, just a little over three weeks ahead of the assembly elections.

MDS1 KL-SABARIMALA-PROTEST



Sabarimala temple opens Monday, pilgrims protest at Erumeli



Nilackal(Ker): As the is all set to open Monday evening for a monthly puja, a thick security cover is in place in and around Sabarimala, which had witnessed protests last month after the permitted women



DEL4 JK-ATTACK-GUV



Accused involved in killing senior BJP leader, his brother identified:



Jammu: and said Monday that the accused involved in killing and his brother in district have been identified and will be brought to book soon.

CAL6 WB-FIRE



Fire breaks out at high-rise office building in Kolkata's Park Street



Kolkata: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a high-rise office building in the posh Park Street here Monday, an said.

CAL7 OD-MAOISTS



Five Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha: DGP



(Odisha): At least five Maoists, including a woman, were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security personnel in a forest in district Monday, a senior police said.

BOM1 MH-TIGRESS-MUNGANTIWAR



Order probe into killing of tigress if you want: minister to Maneka



Mumbai: Monday took strong objection to Maneka Gandhi's criticism of the over the killing of a tigress called Avni, saying she "lacks information" on the issue and can order a high-level probe if she wants to.

DES1 DL-AIR QUALITY



Delhi's pollution level sharply spikes ahead of Diwali as thick haze engulfs city:



Authorities



New Delhi: Delhi's pollution level sharply spiked Monday as a thick haze engulfed the national capital ahead of Diwali due to high impact of stubble burning and pushed the air quality in the 'very poor' category, authorities said.

BUSINESS:



DCM4 BIZ-IL&FS



Multiple options explored; selling IL&FS as going concern best case scenario: Srinivas



New Delhi: The government is mulling the sale of crisis-hit (IL&FS) as one of the options to resolve issues facing it, said Monday.

FOREIGN:



FGN7 NAIDU-MALAWI-DIASPORA



is "on the move": Naidu tells diaspora in



Lilongwe: is "on the move" and global organisations like the and the IMF have appreciated the country's economic progress, M Venkaiah Naidu has said, as he addressed the Indian community in By



SPORTS:



SPD7 SPO-RANJI-2ND LD



steps down as Ranji captain, takes over



New Delhi: Gautam was Monday replaced by as Delhi's after the team's decided to make way for someone younger at the top position.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)