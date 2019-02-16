HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 6.20 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 6.20 pm



DEL22 RJ-BLAST-LAST RITES



Jaipur: Tens of thousands of people lined the roads and many more marched with the tricolour for the final journey of the five CRPF jawans from killed in the Pulwama terror attack who were cremated with full state honours in their native villages on Saturday.

KANNAUJ DES11 UP-BLAST-KANNAUJ



Kannauj: The pain and agony of CRPF jawan Pradeep Singh Yadav's death was so much, that his 10-year-old daughter fainted while consigning the mortal remains to flames here on Saturday morning.

(Funeral-related reports from other states)



JAMMU DEL17 JK-LD CURFEW



Jammu: The curfew in Jammu continued for the second day and the Army's presence was stepped up on Saturday, a day after violent protests rocked the city over a suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans in

JAMMU DEL23 NEWSALERT-JK-IED



killed, soldier injured in IED blast along LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.

DEL10 RJ-GUJJAR-AGITATION



Jaipur: The members of Gujjar community called off their agitation on Saturday after getting a written assurance from the government that it will stand by them if the bill giving five per cent reservation to the community faces legal hurdles.

DES15 DL-JAIN-FIRE-NOC



New Delhi: Intensifying its drive against errant hotels, the has cancelled fire safety certificates of 27 establishments for various violations in Karol Bagh area, where a massive fire at a hotel killed 17 people earlier this week.

AMBALA DES18 HR-BLAST-KASHMIRI STUDENTS



Ambala: A village panchayat here has asked villagers to evict Kashmiri students living in rented accommodation within 24 hours in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, according to a video that has surfaced on

