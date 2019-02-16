US pullout from Syria risks boosting Russia, Iran influence: Merkel

German warned Saturday that Washington's plan to swiftly pull its soldiers out of risks allowing and to boost their role in the region.

Islamic State group fighters have been boxed in to a scrap of land in the battle for their last remaining territory in and their final defeat is expected imminently.

Once they are defeated, US forces are set to soon withdraw after in December announced the pullout of around 2,000 troops.

But is struggling to convince allies to stay on in after it leaves and warned of the risks of leaving a vacuum in the region.

"Is it a good idea for the Americans to suddenly and quickly withdraw from Syria? Or will it once more strengthen the capacity of and to exert their influence?" said at the Munich Security Conference.

on Friday pledged ongoing backing for the fight against IS - but kept allies guessing as to how that would be achieved once US forces pull out, and won no solid pledges of support.

Belgian said the US had told partners in the global anti-IS coalition that its soldiers would leave in "weeks rather than months".

The decision has stunned allies including France, which contributes artillery and about 1,200 forces in the region, including soldiers who train Iraqi troops.

French asked why the US would create a vacuum in Syria that could benefit its enemy Iran, calling the approach a "mystery".

A source told AFP it was "totally out of the question" to have French troops on the ground without US forces.

