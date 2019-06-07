JUST IN
Himachal CM meets Modi, invites him to global investors meet in Dharamshala

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and requested him to inaugurate a global investors meet to be held in Dharamshala in September.

Thakur also congratulated Modi for the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections for a second consecutive term, according to an official statement.

The chief minister discussed various issues pertaining to the state with the prime minister and apprised him about the global investors meet being held in Dharamshala in September this year, it added.

Modi assured Thakur that he would try his best to attend the event.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary B K Agarwal was also present at the meeting.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 18:45 IST

