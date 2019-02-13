JUST IN
Himachal Cong forms committee to look into issue of rebels rejoining party

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Himachal Congress in-charge Rajni Patil has constituted a four-member committee to look into the issue of rebel leaders rejoining the party, a state leader said.

In a press note issued here Wednesday, the state Congress general secretary (oragnisation and administration) Rajnish Kimta said the four-member committee has been set up under the chairmanship of AICC secretary Gurkirat Singh Kotli, who is also co-incharge of state Congress.

Vidya Stokes, Kaul Singh Thakur and GS Bali have been included as members in this committee, he added.

The committee will decide on the issue of rebel leaders rejoining the party, he added. These rebels had contested the last assembly elections against the official Congress candidates.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 23:20 IST

