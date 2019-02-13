Himachal Cong forms committee to look into issue of rebels rejoining party

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Himachal in-charge has constituted a four-member committee to look into the issue of rebel leaders rejoining the party, a said.

In a press note issued here Wednesday, the state (oragnisation and administration) Rajnish Kimta said the four-member committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Gurkirat Singh Kotli, who is also co-incharge of state

Vidya Stokes, Kaul Singh Thakur and GS have been included as members in this committee, he added.

The committee will decide on the issue of rebel leaders rejoining the party, he added. These rebels had contested the last assembly elections against the official Congress candidates.

