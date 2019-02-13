JUST IN
Indo-US biz dialogue: Wilbur Ross to participate via video conference
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The CAG report presented

Parliament showed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was spreading misinformation on the Rafale deal with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections, BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao claimed here Wednesday.

"BJP has brought an end to the system of middlemen (in defence deals) that existed during Congress regim...Nothing that finds fault with the government has come either in the Supreme Court or through CAG," he told reporters.

BJP would face the 'misinformation campaign' of Congress and take the opposition partys politics of bankruptcy to the people, Rao said. PTI SJR


The Comptroller and Auditor General, in its report said that Modi government secured a 2.86 per cent cheaper price for Rafale fighter jets than what was negotiated by the UPA regime, but flagged that removal of 'sovereign guarantees' only benefitted the French manufacturer, and not India.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 23:00 IST

