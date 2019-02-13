The CAG report presented

The report presented



Parliament showed that was spreading misinformation on the deal with an eye on the coming elections, P Muralidhar Rao claimed here Wednesday.

"BJP has brought an end to the system of middlemen (in defence deals) that existed during regim...Nothing that finds fault with the government has come either in the or through CAG," he told reporters.

BJP would face the 'misinformation campaign' of and take the opposition partys of bankruptcy to the people, Rao said. PTI SJR



The Comptroller and Auditor General, in its report said that secured a 2.86 per cent cheaper price for fighter jets than what was negotiated by the UPA regime, but flagged that removal of 'sovereign guarantees' only benefitted the French manufacturer, and not

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)