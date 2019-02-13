Eminent writer, ex-Goa deputy speaker Vishnu Wagh dead

Veteran and former deputy speaker of Legislative Assembly died in South Africa last week, his wife said on Wednesday.

He was 53.

" passed away on February 8 in while he was on a tour of Cape Town," his wife has said in a audio message released here.

The former BJP MLA had been ailing since August 2016, when he suffered a heart attack.

said the about his death was received this evening.

"His mortal remains are being brought to from South Africa," Tendulkar said.

Wagh was a member of the Legislative Assembly from St Andre constituency between 2012 and 2017. He was the of the

Wagh has written over 20 plays inMarathi, three sangeet nataks, 18 Konkani plays and 16 one-act plays. He has directed over 50 plays in Konkani and Marathi.

Some of his critically-acclaimed plays include"Tuka Abhang Abhang", "Suvari", "Teen Poishancho Tiatro", "Dharmashree", and"Pedru Poddlo Baient".

He has also written six volumes of poetry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)