Hindi bestseller list announced at Jaipur Literature Festival

The Hindi bestseller list released at the ongoing Literature Festival on Friday was a mix bag of both eminent as well as emerging writers.

and Nielsen Bookscan Bestseller list included 10 books each in four categories -- Fiction, Non-fiction, Poetry, and Translation.

"This list offers the best-selling books between October 2018 to December 2018 quarter from the Hindi bestseller list," organisers said.

Among the books that made it to the top five in the fiction bestseller list include three of Satya Vyas' books -- "Chaurasi", "Benaras Talkies" and "Delhi Durbar", Gulzar's "Do Log" and Surendra Mohan Pathak's "Conman".

Ajit Bharti's "Bakar Puran", Surendra Mohan Pathak's "Na Bairi Na Koi Begana", and Ashok Kumar Pandey's "Kashmirnama", were top rated in the non-fiction category.

While Amish Tripathi's three books -- "Ikshvaku Ke Vanshaj", "Vayuputron Ki Shapath" and "Sita-Mithila Ki Yoddha" -- made it to the translation bestseller category, former A P J Abdul Kalam's autobiography "Meri Jeevan Yatra" remained on the top position in the list.

Poet-lyricists like Javed Akhtar, Gulzar, Rahat Indori, and remained on the top in the poetry bestseller list.

