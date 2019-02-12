Hizb militant killed in south Kashmir

militant Hilal Ahmed Rather, the main accused in planning the escape of terrorist last year, was gunned down by police on Tuesday, officials said.

An army jawan also lost his life in the encounter in Ratnipora in south Kashmir's district.

"Rather was the main accused in the escape of Lashker-e-Taiba militant from a Srinagar hospital," of Police ( Range) Swayam Prakash Pani said.

Jhutt, who was under arrest, escaped from a city hospital last year on February 8 after shooting down two policemen. He was killed in an encounter with police on November 28 last year.

