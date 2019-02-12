Blockades continue as Gujjar quota stir enters 5th day

The Gujjar community agitation for five per cent reservation in jobs and education entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with protesters blocking town, about 40 km from here on 52, police said.

The blockades on the Agra-Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway-11 in district, state highway in Nainwa of district, Malarna road in Sawai Madhopur and the Karauli-Hindaun road at Budla village in district continued from the previous day.

"Apart from the routes that were blocked till yesterday, agitators have laid a blockade in town of district. No untoward incident has been reported so far. Law and order situation is under control," of Police (Law and Order) M L Lathar said.

The North Western Railway informed through a bulletin that three trains were cancelled and two diverted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gujjar leaders have refused to back-off from the tracks and roads.

"We have not received any communication from the so far. Dharna will continue," Vijay Bainsla, son of Kirori Singh Bainsla, said.

and his supporters began their indefinite sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar of Sawai Madhopur on Friday evening.

Bainsla has stuck to the demand of five per sent reservation for the Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and the Gadaria communities, and has to refused to move from the tracks until the same is met through an official announcement.

A delegation, including and Neeraj K Pawan, had held talks with the protestors on Saturday but failed to come to an agreement.

