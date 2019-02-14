Honda Cars starts pre-launch bookings of new Civic

India Thursday said it would commence pre-launch bookings of its new sedan from Friday.

The pre-launch booking can be made at all authorised dealerships across the country with a booking amount of Rs 31,000, the company said.

The 10th generation is scheduled to be launched on March 7, it added.

" is an iconic brand with a rich legacy of 10 generations and is currently our largest-selling model globally. We are excited to bring the latest 10th generation all new Civic to the Indian market," India Senior (Sales and Marketing) said.

The new sedan will be launched with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol versions will come with a 1.8 litre engine mated with a CVT (automatic) transmission, while the diesel trims will come with a 1.6 litre engine mated to a manual six speed transmission.

As per the company, the petrol variants would deliver a fuel efficiency of 16.5 km per litre, while the diesel versions would offer fuel efficiency of 26.8 km per litre.

The Civic is Honda's best-selling model across the globe. The company has sold over 25 million units of the sedan since 1972. It is manufactured across 10 factories and sold across over 170 markets globally.

