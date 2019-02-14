ONGC net jumps 65 pc in Q3

-
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Thursday reported a 65 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit on accruing higher prices for oil and gas it produces.
Net profit in October-December at Rs 8,262.70 crore, or Rs 6.44 per share, was higher than Rs 5,014.67 crore, or Rs 3.91 a share, net earning in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 27,694.09 crore from Rs 22,995.88 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18 fiscal.
ONGC said its board also approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share for 2018-19 fiscal.
