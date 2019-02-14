Amit gets bye, enters quarters of Strandja Memorial

gold-medallist (49kg) Thursday got a first-round bye into the quarterfinals of the 70th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia,

Amit, who is in pursuit of a second successive gold at the tournament, will be up against Ukraine's in the last-eight stage on Sunday. A win will assure him of a consecutive medal at the prestigious European event.

bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar (91kg) was handed a bye into the pre-quarterfinals and he will face Poland's in his opening bout on Saturday.

Among the women, last edition's silver-medallist (54kg) was given a direct entry into the quarterfinals, while Neeraj (60kg) got into the pre-quarterfinals in the draws that came out Thursday.

World Championships bronze-medallist (56kg), who is returning to top-flight action after recovering from a back injury, will be up against local favourite Emanuil Bogoev in the opening round on Friday.

gold-medallist (52kg) will face American in his oepning bout.

Former Asian youth silver-medallist Ankush Dahiya (60kg) will start his campaign against Azerbaijan's Sarkhan Aliyev, while former CWG silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra will square off against Ukraine's

In the women's draw, former world championships silver-medallist (57kg) has Serbian to contend with in the first round, while former CWG bronze-medallist Pinki Rani (51kg) is to start off against Filipino Irish Magno.

had claimed a best-ever 11 medals in the 2018 edition of the tournament, two of them gold.

