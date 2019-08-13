JUST IN
Here's how Hong Kong Airport disruption will impact your travel plans
Hong Kong airport suspends check-ins, advises passengers to leave terminals

The statement walked back a previous announcement that said all departing flights had been cancelled

AFP | PTI  |  Hong Kong 

FILE PHOTO | Photo: AP/PTI

Hong Kong airport authorities on Tuesday suspended all check-ins, but reversed a previous statement saying that all departing flights had been cancelled as pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended," a statement on the airport website said.

"All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible." The statement did not clarify how many flights would be cancelled and whether arriving flights would be affected by the decision.

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded into the airport for the second consecutive day and blocked passengers from reaching entrances to the departure area in both terminals.

It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally.
First Published: Tue, August 13 2019. 16:00 IST

