Rajapaksa names brother Gotabaya as Sri Lanka Presidential candidate

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said recently that the Presidential Elections is likely to be held in November or December

IANS  |  Colombo 

(L-R) Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya. Photo: Twitter ( @GotabayaR)

Sri Lanka's opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa has named his brother and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the opposition's presidential candidate in a presidential race which will be held later this year.

At a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party conference held in the capital Colombo, Rajapaksa said on Sunday he would take over the leadership of the SLPP while his brother would contest the presidential race representing the party, Xinhua reported.

Gotabaya was named as the SLPP's presidential candidate following a consensus reached by the party.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said recently that the Presidential Elections is likely to be held in November or December.

The ruling United National Party,led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said last week that his party would announce their presidential candidate later this month.

 
First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 09:18 IST

