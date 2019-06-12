JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Octogenarian with ruptured heart undergoes 'high-risk' cardiac surgery: Hospital

Israel upgrades its air-raid warning system
Business Standard

Local BSP leader shot dead in Shamli

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A local BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Wednesday.

Shokat, 40, was returning to his village from Shamli on Tuesday night when motorcycle-borne men fatally shot him near Harar Fatehpur village, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

He was a former BSP general secretary of Baghra area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the search for the accused is on, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU