Israel upgrades its air-raid warning system

The says it has overhauled its air-raid warning system in order to minimise disruptions to the general population.

The said on Wednesday that it is has divided the country into 1,700 alarm zones, up from the current 255 zones.

Ariel Blitz, at the military's home front command, says the system will more accurately pinpoint where an incoming rocket is heading.

He says that in Israel's southern region near an area that is a frequent target of Palestinian rocket fire 75% fewer individuals will hear each siren. During past rounds of fighting, nonstop air-raid sirens have heavily disrupted life in the area.

