Hong Kong's Legendary Dragon Boat Festival is Back in its 10th Edition

/ -- The Carnival, a phenomenal summer party organised by the Tourism Board (HKTB) and co-organised by the China Association (HKCDBA), will return this year for its 10th edition from 14th to 16th June, 2019. This year, in addition to the adrenaline-pumping races, the will feature the first-ever 'Artisanal Market' and 'Street Gala' that will bring in a more authentic and diversified experience for visitors to enjoy. A combination of sports, entertainment and dining experiences and representing a fusion of Chinese and Western festivities, the is one of the most celebrated and recognized events in Hong Kong, drawing local and international tourists from around the world.

Being the birthplace of modern and a city boasting a rich festive culture, Hong Kong celebrates the festival with a series of competitive races and cultural activities. The dragon boat, a long canoe carved with a and tail and painted with totems, embodies the venerable creature in Chinese mythology. This year, the CCB (Asia) Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will host close to 5,000 paddlers from 16 countries and regions, who will compete at for a number of coveted trophies, making it the strongest line-up of international participants the races ever had. Visitors can view the lively spectacle set against the famous Hong Kong skyline from the harbour front.

While the exhilarating races are on at the harbour, there will be a number of events onshore which will be set up on the Central Harbourfront, allowing members of the public to indulge in fun-filled activities right in the heart of the city. The 'Splash Fun Area' and a man-made beach will make a comeback, given its huge popularity last year. There will also be live music performances at the at sunset and a myriad of local delicacies and refreshing drinks to try. The is incomplete without the festive glutinous rice dumplings which is also a local delicacy. The Street Gala will feature 16 with various regional fares including Hong Kong, American and German food. Six will offer more gourmet options including delicacies exclusive to the Hong Kong Dragon Boat The Artisanal Market will feature 46 stalls introducing over 100 that reflect Hong Kong's distinctive local culture and the city's collective memories.

For travellers visiting Hong Kong in June, the is a must-do activity to get a glimpse of the city's captivating cultural and festive experiences.

For more details about the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Carnival, please visit the HKTB website: Dragon Boat Festival.

The (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a worldwide and to enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. For more information, visit

