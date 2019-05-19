Hopeful that new dispensation will introspect Kashmir policy: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Moderate Umar Farooq Sunday criticised the Centre's policy and expressed hope that the new political dispensation will do an "introspection".

He said it was "unfortunate" that the Centre had "choked" all means of peaceful protests, seminars and "was not allowing pro-freedom leaders to meet people" in the state.

"We are hopeful that the new political dispensation in will do an introspection of the last five years' policy with regard to Kashmir," he said.

He said the separatist leadership was ready to support all Indo-Pak efforts aimed at seeking a peaceful resolution of the issue.

"We have held several rounds of dialogue with those in power in and in the past. Even today, if the leadership of both the countries make efforts to resolve the issue through meaningful dialogue, the Hurriyat leadership is ready to fully support it," the told a seminar at the in Rajbagh here.

Stating that the situation in Kashmir was "extremely painful", the expressed hope that the "political leadership of will understand that the Kashmir issue is a reality which cannot be resolved with military might".

