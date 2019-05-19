Hopeful that new dispensation will introspect Kashmir policy: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

-
ALSO READ
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expresses concern over Indo-Pak tension
Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest ahead of PM visit
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq put under house arrest: Police
NIA continues questioning Hurriyat's Mirwaiz
Can't travel to Delhi for questioning due to safety concerns: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to NIA
-
Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday criticised the Centre's Kashmir policy and expressed hope that the new political dispensation will do an "introspection".
He said it was "unfortunate" that the Centre had "choked" all means of peaceful protests, seminars and "was not allowing pro-freedom leaders to meet people" in the state.
"We are hopeful that the new political dispensation in India will do an introspection of the last five years' policy with regard to Kashmir," he said.
He said the separatist leadership was ready to support all Indo-Pak efforts aimed at seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.
"We have held several rounds of dialogue with those in power in India and Pakistan in the past. Even today, if the leadership of both the countries make efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue through meaningful dialogue, the Hurriyat leadership is ready to fully support it," the Mirwaiz told a seminar at the Hurriyat headquarters in Rajbagh here.
Stating that the situation in Kashmir was "extremely painful", the Mirwaiz expressed hope that the "political leadership of India will understand that the Kashmir issue is a reality which cannot be resolved with military might".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU