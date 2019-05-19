JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

70.54 per cent polling in 3 LS seats of Jharkhand

It was like watching Sachin bat, Langer on Steve Smith after first hit in England
Business Standard

Hopeful that new dispensation will introspect Kashmir policy: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sunday criticised the Centre's Kashmir policy and expressed hope that the new political dispensation will do an "introspection".

He said it was "unfortunate" that the Centre had "choked" all means of peaceful protests, seminars and "was not allowing pro-freedom leaders to meet people" in the state.

"We are hopeful that the new political dispensation in India will do an introspection of the last five years' policy with regard to Kashmir," he said.

He said the separatist leadership was ready to support all Indo-Pak efforts aimed at seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"We have held several rounds of dialogue with those in power in India and Pakistan in the past. Even today, if the leadership of both the countries make efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue through meaningful dialogue, the Hurriyat leadership is ready to fully support it," the Mirwaiz told a seminar at the Hurriyat headquarters in Rajbagh here.

Stating that the situation in Kashmir was "extremely painful", the Mirwaiz expressed hope that the "political leadership of India will understand that the Kashmir issue is a reality which cannot be resolved with military might".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 18:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements