World's highest polling station records 132 pc voting till 3 pm - all valid votes

It may be strange but true! The world's highest polling station at 15,256 feet in Tashiganag village of Sunday recorded an unbelievable, 132 per cent voter turn out -- all valid votes.

Against merely 49 registered voters figuring in the village electoral roll, a total of 65 voters have cast their votes till 3 pm at the polling booth, said a

The unbelievable spike in the poll percentage was attributed to the desire of many poll officials, deployed at polling booths in the Tashiganag village and other nearby areas to cast their votes at the world's highest polling station, located at a dizzying height of 12,256 ft.

Poll officials said the poll percentage is likely to rise further as out of 49 voters, registered in the village electoral roll, merely 33 have cast their votes till 3 pm.

With the remaining 16 village voters and many other poll officials deployed in nearby polling stations likely to exercise their franchise at the world's highest polling booth by the end of process at 6 pm, the poll percentage is likely to go up further, they added.

The poll officials cast their votes at polling booth after showing their election duty certificate (EDCs) issued to them by returning officers, he added.

is a village near an ancient monastery in It is the highest settlement in Spiti Valley near the India- border with villages Nako and Khab located nearby and is connected to Shimla by 22.

Tashigang acquired the unique distinction of becoming the highest polling station during assembly in 2017, when the erstwhile polling station at the highest altitude of 14,400 ft was replaced by Tashigang due to some technical reasons, said HP's

Hikkim is located 160 km from Tashigang.

The polling at Tashigang began at 7 am when the temperature was below freezing point. Voters came to the polling station wearing their traditional attire to beat the chilly weather.

Besides Tashigang, Himachal has another unique polling station, Ka, with lowest number of voters. Located in itself, Ka has only 17 registered voters. The poll officials were yet to release the voter turnout at Ka.

Both Tashigang and Ka polling stations fall under the Mandi parliamentary seat where the highest number of 17 candidates among the four Lok Sabha seats in the state are in the fray.

Mandi is witnessing a direct contest between the BJP and the

Sukh Ram's grandson is pitted as a candidate here against sitting

Aashray's father Anil Sharma, who was a in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal, had to resign from the Cabinet as he was unwilling to campaign against his son to favour the BJP candidate.

Mandi being his home, Thakur's prestige is at stake here with veteran too leaving no stone unturned to ensure his grandson Aashray's victory.

Five MLAs, including a state minister, are among the 45 candidates trying to make it to the Parliament from the state where polling is underway.

There are 53,30,154 registered voters for the four constituencies -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- in the state.

