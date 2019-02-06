HP CM flags off Paprola-Pathankot Express Train

Chief flagged off the Paprola- Express Train (52476) at in district on Wednesday.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, Thakur said this express service will help locals and tourists alike.

The express train will cover the distance between Paprola (Baijnath) and in 5 hours and 5 minutes, whereas earlier it used to take more than 7 hours.

Thakur said the Ferozepur Railway Region has created this four-coach express train, which includes a first-class car, two general service coaches and a general-guard van, later more coaches shall be attached to it.

Advance booking for the express train is available online on the site.

He said the train will have stops at Palampur, Nagrota, and Jawalamukhi road railway stations.

" has been provided at all major stations on this track for the convenience of passengers. Consultation work will provide station, a heritage look, which will be completed by March 10, 2019. A steam engine train has been made operational for children's rides between Palampur and Baijnath," Thakur said.

He said the Kangra Valley Railway's website will be made operational soon.

Earlier in day, welcomed the chief upon the latter's arrival from Shimla.

The other dignitaries present at the flagging off were Food and Kisan Kapoor, Vipin Parmar, Ram Swaroop Sharma, MLAs and Arun Kumar, former MLA Dulo Ram, and

On December 1 last year, Thakur had spoken to regarding speeding up operations on the Pathankot-Jogindranagar and Kalka-Shimla railway tracks.

