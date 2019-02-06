Sri Lanka to resume executions within two months: president

Sri Lanka's said Wednesday that a 42-year moratorium on will end within two months with the of drug convicts.

told parliament he was committed to bringing back the death penalty for drug offenders, months after vowing a tougher line on spiralling narcotics-related crime inspired by a similar crackdown in the

"I hope to carry out the first within a month or two," he said. "I appeal to human rights organisations not to try to pressure us on this decision."



Criminals in are regularly given death sentences for murder, rape and drug-related crimes but until now their punishments have been commuted to life jail.

Following a visit to the last month, Sirisena said he wanted to copy Rodrigo Duterte's strongarm tactics in dealing with illegal drugs.

said Tuesday that administrative procedures for the execution of five drug convicts had been completed and Sirisena now only had to sign death warrants.

The did not say how many would be involved in the first hangings.

But prison officials said Tuesday that authorities were still trying to fill a vacancy for an hangman, despite placing advertisements for the position last year offering a salary of 35,000 rupees (USD200) a month.

While Sri Lanka's last execution was more than four decades ago, an was in post until his retirement in 2014. Three replacements since have quit after short stints at the unused gallows.

