HP govt to hold roadshows in Germany, Netherland to attract investment

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

To attract investment, the Himachal Pradesh government will be holding roadshows in Germany and Netherland from June 10, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the CM said international road shows in Germany and Netherland would be held to showcase immense investment potential available in the hill-state.

Efforts will be made to attract investments in various sectors like tourism, industry, power, food processing, IT, service sectors from the interested investors of these countries, he added.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 19:40 IST

