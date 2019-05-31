Former Afghan leader mistakenly claims new Taliban truce

Confusion mixed with despair in Friday after former mistakenly declared that the had announced a new ceasefire in the war-torn country.

The were quick to dismiss reports of the truce minutes after Karzai made the announcement on Facebook, saying the former appeared to be referring to a message about last year's Eid holiday ceasefire.

"It is hoped that media and do not become victims of (this) mistake," said

Many Afghans -- exhausted by decades of war and violence -- have pinned their hopes on another truce for the next week's Eif holiday, marking the end of Ramadan.

Karzai's announcement unleashed a brief spell of confusion across the country, with off tweets and breaking reports announcing the alleged truce.

"Former Afghan shame on you for posting baseless news," wrote user Amanullah Kamran.

"You are making fun of yourself by posting fabricated news," added

Karzai's team later acknowledged the mistake.

"We sent the statement based on the audio clip that had been published... by the Taliban. And, we were told that the clip is from today," said Karzai

The gaffe comes just hours after Karzai along with several other Afghan opposition figures concluded two-days of talks with top leaders from the Taliban movement in

In a joint statement after the meeting, the parties said they'd had "productive and constructive" discussions focusing on several issues but stopped short of announcing a new ceasefire deal.

The Taliban have baulked at repeated US calls to reduce violence while negotiations between the insurgents and are ongoing.

Last June, the Taliban observed an unprecedented ceasefire with Afghan forces during the Eid holidays sparking hopes that the war could be resolved through peaceful means.

However, fighting has only intensified in the ensuing months even as the insurgents and have held repeated rounds of talks aimed at ending the nearly 18-year-old war.

