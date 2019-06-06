HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stresses on increasing credibility of open varsities' degrees

HRD 'Nishank' Thursday stressed on increasing the credibility of degrees provided by open universities, the ministry said.

The also asked the officers to prepare an action plan to fill vacant seats at every level in educational institutions across the country.

The also stressed on the mandatory training of teachers in all educational institutions.

He held a third consecutive review meeting of the schemes and programmes of the ministry with senior officials where they gave presentations on Open Distance learning, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and Digital initiatives of the ministry.

During the review meeting, he advised the officers to focus on effective implementation of schemes at the grassroots level.

For distance learning, we should improve quality of and increase the credibility of the degrees provided by the open universities, the minister added. He emphasised on bringing dropouts into the mainstream system.

The minister was briefed about the new developments in RUSA. He directed that the Ministry take strict action if affiliated institutions fail to implement the guidelines issued by the from time to time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)