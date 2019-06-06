12 Cong MLAs break away, Speaker recognises merger with TRS

In a big jolt to the in Telangana, as many as 12 of its 18 MLAs were recognised as members of the ruling TRS by the Assembly Thursday hours after they moved him seeking merger of their group.

Capping a day of fast paced political developments, P acceded to the request of the 12 MLAs considering the fact they constituted two-thirds of the Legislature Party, a requirement for merger under the

A bulletin from the assembly Thursday night said seats had been alloted to the 12 MLAs along with the members of the Rastra Samithi Legislature Party in the House.

Unless the merger is reversed, the is set to lose its status in the assembly as its strength has come down to six.

AIMIM led by member Asaduddin Owaisi has seven members in the assembly, while the BJP one. The had won two seats in the December polls, that saw the TRS scoring an impressive win, but one of them had also announced his decision to join the ruling party.

The Speaker's decision came after the embattled Congress cried foul, accusing the TRS of purchasing its MLAs and announcing its decision to move the court Friday.

The setback to the Congress in comes at a time when the party has been on the backfoot in several states following dissidence among its ranks after the Lok Sabha elections drubbing.

The day unfolded with the MLAs meeting and giving him a representation for merger of their group after Rohith Reddy, representing Tandur constituency, became the 12th Congress to jump the ship.

In what appears to be a calculated move, the decision of to desert the party came a day after the Congress strength in the assembly came down to 18 following the resignation of as MLA on his election to the Lok Sabha.

Rohith Reddy's decision boosted the strength of the defectors to the two-third figure, thus insulating them from any possible action under the or the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Since early March, as many as 11 Congress MLAs had switched loyalties.

"...the has taken note that the said 12 members of the who constitute two thirds of its total members in the are deemed to have been merged with the Legislature Party in Telangana in terms of paragraph 4 of the 10th schedule to the Constitution of

"Accordingly seats are allotted to them along with members of in the house, the assembly bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, Congress strongly protested against the development and targeted the TRS.

"This is completely illegal. KCR (TRS President and K Chandrasekhar Rao) is cheating the mandate of the people of Telangana," told

He also held a protest on the Assembly premises along with (CLP) M Bhatti and senior party leaders.

Rohith Reddy, earlier in the day, met Rao's son KT Rama Rao and pledged his loyalty to the ruling outfit.

Takling to reporters after petitioning the Speaker, said the 12 MLAs decided to work with the for the "development of the state."



"We held a special meeting of Congress Legislature Party. All the 12 members support the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and requested to work with him. We gave a representation to the Speaker and urged him to merge us with the TRS party," Ramana Reddy said.

He claimed the people of the state were with them and supported their move.

The TRS won 88 seats in the Assembly polls held in December last year.

Anticipating the move by the TRS, CLP M Bhatti Vikramarka, who is the of Opposition, had recently met the and urged him to issue a notice to the Congress before taking any action on the merger issue.

"People voted for them... for Congress. Buying those (Congress) MLAs by KCR is shameful. People of Telangana will not tolerate him for such shameful activities.

You cannot remove the main (from the Assembly). You better shift the Assembly to your (KCR's) farmhouse," said during the protest.

He alleged Speaker was not available despite repeated attempts to reach him.

"We will fight this out democratically. We have already filed a petition in the (on the defections issue)," he further said.

Assembly marshals took Uttam Kumar Reddy, and several other leaders into preventive custody and handed them over to the police for protesting within the assembly premises.

Separately, police rounded up about 20 Congress workers outside the assembly, a said.

In the last Assembly, TRS managed to lure 12 out of 15 TDP MLAs who won in the 2014 polls.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won three seats, improving its tally from two in the 2014 polls.

The TRS bagged lower-than-expected nine Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP picked up four.

TRS, however, swept the rural local body polls in Telangana, results of which were declared this week, winning a majority of the mandal and zilla parishad seats. The polls were held last month.

