Two brothers hacked to death in Odisha

Two brothers were allegedly hacked to death by a man following a heated argument in Odisha's district on Thursday, a police said here.

The accused, identified as Udhab Nayak, has been arrested and a probe has been initiated in the case, he said.

Udhab had reportedly visited the brothers in an inebriated condition, at Kasia village in station area of the district, he said.

It is not clear what led to the argument between them, but Udhab attacked Sambhar Nayak, one of the victims, with an axe, causing him to collapse on the floor, the said.

The other brother, Karmu, who tried to rescue his brother was also not spared by Udhab, he said.

The accused was handed over to police by neighbours and local people, who rushed to the Nayak brothers' household on hearing them scream.

The brothers were taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them "brought dead", the added.

