Hry signs MoU with Survey of India for geo-referenced cadastral revenue maps

The has signed a (MoU) with the for preparing geo-referenced cadastral revenue maps in the state for which unmanned aerial vehicles or drones would be used.

According to an official release the project will cover the entire 44,000 sq km of the state.

The project aims to replace existing manual revenue maps with updated geo-referenced digitized cadastral maps and maps of every property. It will enhance the efficiency of revenue administration and help to plan development projects better, it said.

The MoU was signed by Surveyor General of Lt. General on behalf of the and by the Revenue, Vijayendra Kumar, on behalf of the in presence of and other ministers.

A digitized, geo-referenced, accurate and up-to-date map of each land parcel and each property in urban areas will get generated and it will be completed in 18 months, according to the release.

The drone or UAV-based survey not only takes lesser time but also costs less than the manual approach and eliminates human interference.

