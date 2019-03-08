Women drivers to be recruited in MSRTC in large numbers: Raote

JUST IN
Odisha hikes pension, other benefits of construction workers

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Maharashtra minister Diwakar Raote Friday announced that women drivers would be recruited in the state transport corporation in large numbers soon.

He also announced that college girls would be given passes for free travel in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses.

The Transport Minister was speaking at a function organised by Thane MP Rajan Vichare on the occasion of International Women's Day, where women rickshaw drivers and conductors were felicitated.

"Mega recruitment of women drivers for state transport buses will be carried out soon by the state government. So prepare yourself for it," Raote said.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019.

