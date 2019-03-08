Women drivers to be recruited in MSRTC in large numbers: Raote

Friday announced that women drivers would be recruited in the state transport corporation in large numbers soon.

He also announced that college girls would be given passes for in the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses.

The Transport was speaking at a function organised by on the occasion of International Women's Day, where women rickshaw drivers and conductors were felicitated.

"Mega recruitment of women drivers for state transport buses will be carried out soon by the So prepare yourself for it," Raote said.

