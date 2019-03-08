Odisha hikes pension, other benefits of construction workers

The Friday increased the monthly of retired construction workers of the state.

As per the revision, the elderly construction workers would now get a monthly of Rs 500 instead of the existing Rs 300.

Similarly, workers above the age of 80 years would get Rs 700 a month from the existing Rs 500.

An official release said the enhanced will come into effect retrospectively from February, 2019.

Similarly, the has also increased the financial assistance of construction workers under the Construction Workers Welfare Scheme.

The construction workers would now get financial aid of Rs 50,000 as against Rs 25,000 earlier to marry off their daughters (maximum two daughters).

In case of natural death of a construction worker, the financial assistance has been enhanced to Rs 2 lakh from the existing Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4 lakh from Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death.

For construction workers above 60 years of age and registered with the and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board are entitled to pension and other benefits.

