Huawei launches cloud content delivery network service in India

Chinese telecom gear maker on Monday announced its foray into cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) in India to help the businesses deliver the best user web-experience.

The company claims to have been providing the service in 130 countries.

"Given Huawei's 30 years of experience in providing reliable, secure, and sustainable ICT services to its customers, we have launched the CDN services to empower Indian businesses to deliver the best user web-experience," president of and AI business group Steve Kim said in a statement.

will look at business opportunities in e-commerce, online travel and hospitality, digital marketing and government vertical through this new service, according to the statement.

"Our operations and resources in India are backed by robust local talent and are designed to meet any customer requirements most suitable for local needs. Through this launch, we aim to further bolster the Digital India initiative," Kim said.

