Centre releases Rs 42,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

-
ALSO READ
States to bear interest burden for borrowing Rs 2.35 trn shortfall in GST
GST compensation shortfall: Centre to borrow Rs 1.1 trn on behalf of states
Centre gives states two options to meet GST compensation cess shortfall
Centre to borrow Rs 1.1 trn to meet states' shortfall in GST compensation
Centre not obliged to pay for shortfall in GST compensation fund, says A-G
-
The Centre has so far borrowed Rs 42,000 crore since October and released the funds to states to meet GST compensation shortfall, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
The latest instalment of Rs 6,000 crore was released to the states on Monday, out of which Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and Rs 483.40 crore has been released to 3 Union Territories (UT) with legislative assemblies (Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry).
The remaining 5 states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.
The borrowings are being done through this window by the Government of India on behalf of the states and UTs.
The borrowings have been done in seven rounds. The amount borrowed so far was released to the states on October 23, November 2, November 9, November 23, December 1, December 7, and December 14, 2020, the statement said.
"The amount released this week was the 7th instalment of such funds provided to the states. The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 5.1348 per cent.So far, an amount of Rs 42,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.7712 per cent," the ministry said.
In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.
Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs 1,06,830 crore (0.50 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision, the ministry added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU