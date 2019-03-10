Hubby, mother-in-law held for MNC executive's suicide

Police have arrested the husband and the mother-in-law of for allegedly driving her to suicide last week, an said Sunday.

Ankita, 28, had allegedly killed herself by jumping off a flat in a Mulund highrise on March 7.

An MBA degree-holder, Ankita was workingas an with a multi-national company, a said, adding that she hailed from

Ankita and got married in 2018, after they came into contact with each other through a matrimonial site, he said, adding that the couple has a three-month-old daughter.

Ankita's parents alleged that she was tortured by her family members for money for purchase of jewellery and a new house, the said quoting the complaint.

On Thursday, Ankita was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the building, following which she was rushed to hospital where she died.

The official said Ankita killed herself by jumping off the building. However, no suicide note has been found, he added.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC including 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 498 B (harassment of a woman for unlawful demand for property), and arrested and his mother.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)