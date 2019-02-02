Two men in their 50s arrested for sexually exploiting minor

-
Two men in their fifties have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl in Wadala area here, the police said.
The duo -- identity not disclosed -- were the victim's neighbours, a police official said Saturday.
The matter came to light when one of the accused was caught with the girl near a public toilet by locals two days ago, he said.
Her family members then lodged a complaint at Wadala police station.
The duo were arrested Friday night under IPC section 376 (d) (gang-rape) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
