Huge hoardings an eyesore, need uniform policy: Goa minister

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Minister Vijai Sardesai Friday said several huge hoardings coming up across the state are "eyesores" and a uniform signage policy is needed.

Sardesai, the coastal state's Town and Country Planning minister, said his department's heritage committee met on Friday and has decided to come up with a policy on uniformity of signages in two weeks.

"We will be meeting on July 5 to discuss the policy after which it would be referred to the Indian Institute of Architects and other stakeholders," he said.

Sardesai said chief architect of state's Public Works Department had submitted certain guidelines for conservation areas.

"But I have asked them to give guidelines for all over Goa," the minister said.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 20:30 IST

