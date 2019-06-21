India, France vow to deepen collaboration in combating online radicalisation

-
India and France have vowed to deepen cooperation in the cyber security sector and jointly work towards curbing the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes and online radicalisation.
The third Indo-French cyber dialogue was held in Paris on Thursday with the intergovernmental meeting co-chaired by Henri Verdier, French Ambassador for Digital affairs, and Upender Singh Rawat, Joint Secretary in charge of e-Governance, Information Technology and Cyber Diplomacy at the Ministry of External Affairs.
During this dialogue, both parties shared their threat analysis and presented the latest developments in their respective cyber policies and steps taken for protection of critical national infrastructure, a joint statement issued after the dialogue said.
France and India reaffirmed their commitment to an open, reliable, secure, stable and peaceful cyberspace, it said.
They also exchanged views on fight against cybercrime and the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes.
France and India will maintain a continuous dialogue on cybersecurity in order to address their shared concerns, the statement said.
Under their framework of counter-terrorism cooperation, they will also continue their exchanges to fight against the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes and online radicalisation, it said.
